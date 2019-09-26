As Centurylink (CTL) Shares Rose, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Upped by $887,392 Its Position; Masco (MAS) Holder Penn Capital Management Co Upped Its Holding

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 175.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 21,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 33,057 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 million, up from 11,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 1.05 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 80,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 326,712 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83M, up from 246,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 4.69 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink prices private offering of level 3 financing senior notes due 2027 – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ Market Surges on Apple, Tech and Boeing Gains – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CenturyLink Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Level 3 Financing Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink acquires Streamroot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 131,420 shares to 2.14M shares, valued at $438.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mobil’nye Telesistemy Pao (NYSE:MBT) by 318,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. Dev Indraneel also bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock. The insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 10,044 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Yorktown Management Rech has 0.07% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 79,175 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 1.88 million shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.94 million shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). The Illinois-based One Trading LP has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Chevy Chase Tru has 800,904 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 1,542 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt owns 53,346 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt invested 0.3% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.01% stake. Vertex One Asset Mgmt holds 51,000 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryerson Hldg Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 124,922 shares to 221,251 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 80,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,633 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).