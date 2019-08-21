As Centurylink (CTL) Share Value Rose, Temasek Holdings Private LTD Trimmed Its Holding; As Barclays Plc (BCS) Stock Price Declined, Holder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Boosted Holding

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 50,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% . The institutional investor held 331,186 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, up from 280,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.71. About 2.47M shares traded or 6.67% up from the average. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 15/05/2018 – Cincinnati Bell Presenting at 2018 Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 09/04/2018 – SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill Daily Outflows $137.2M; 26/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC CAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $33; 16/04/2018 – GEM DIAMONDS LTD GEMD.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 90P FROM 60P; 21/03/2018 – BARCLAYS CEO: FEEL CONSTRUCTIVE ABOUT GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond Daily Outflows $143.7M; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA GJFS.OL : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 148 FROM NOK 143; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel Unit’s LBO Financing Led by Barclays, HSBC, JPM; 18/05/2018 – MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC MAB.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO 225P

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd analyzed 25.94M shares as the company's stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 97.26 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 billion, down from 123.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $12.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 6.66 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. $109,192 worth of stock was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Dev Indraneel. 50,000 shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K, worth $491,480. 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 1.41% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Capstone Invest holds 111,890 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 3.48M shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 3.25M shares. Diversified Trust Co holds 22,858 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg reported 3 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va has invested 0.06% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Verition Fund Management Limited Com has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 56,742 are held by Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited. Comm Bancshares accumulated 0% or 12,048 shares. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 0.03% or 15.56M shares. Ohio-based Cleararc Cap has invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Country Trust National Bank accumulated 23 shares. Bessemer Gp reported 2,408 shares. Whittier, a California-based fund reported 1,110 shares.