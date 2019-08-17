As Centurylink (CTL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Frontfour Capital Group Has Trimmed by $2.59 Million Its Stake; Holder Fort LP Raised Agilent Technologies (A) Holding

Fort Lp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 389.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 6,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 8,140 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $654,000, up from 1,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 3.31 million shares traded or 20.27% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 25/04/2018 – Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A); 02/05/2018 – A: “Price increase isn’t a focus in the near term for us.” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek – ! $A; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 54.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 235,675 shares as the company's stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 194,329 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 430,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 11.49 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "CenturyLink: Great Leveraged Returns Or Disaster – Seeking Alpha" on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "CenturyLink: Stop Hyperventilating On Revenue Growth Issues – Seeking Alpha" published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on June 11, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of stock. On Wednesday, March 6 CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 8,000 shares. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. The insider Dev Indraneel bought 50,000 shares worth $587,500. On Tuesday, March 12 Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va invested in 16,177 shares or 0.06% of the stock. D E Shaw invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Hightower Advisors Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 211,318 shares. Temasek Holdg (Private) stated it has 97.26M shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc accumulated 156,060 shares. Holt Ltd Dba Holt Prtn LP invested in 0.09% or 26,540 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.04% or 1.66M shares. Huntington Bank & Trust, Ohio-based fund reported 25,300 shares. Marco Investment Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 52,044 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt invested in 0.23% or 1.29M shares. Assetmark has invested 0.08% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Manchester Cap Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Charles Schwab Inv holds 5.09 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 1.22 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackenzie Fin Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 16,894 shares.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TARO) by 62,936 shares to 19,158 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tegna Inc by 112,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,534 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Could The Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance" on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Those Who Purchased FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares A Year Ago Have A 38% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance" on August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 8,273 shares. 2,589 were accumulated by Salem Counselors. Cadence Capital Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 21,793 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt reported 0.07% stake. Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has 4,004 shares. Hahn Capital Mngmt reported 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Loomis Sayles And LP accumulated 0% or 176 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 6,416 shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Cap Advsr Lc accumulated 0.5% or 180,000 shares. Gradient Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 192 shares. Capital Advisors Ok reported 4,070 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cantillon Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 3.54M shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Associates has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.44% stake.