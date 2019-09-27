As Centurylink (CTL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Capwealth Advisors Decreased Holding; Origin Asset Management Llp Decreased Synopsys (SNPS) Holding by $902,400 as Stock Price Rose

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 7,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 69,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.98 million, down from 76,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.74. About 756,923 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 05/04/2018 – Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million; 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 30/05/2018 – Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Has Acquired Silicon and Beyond Private Limited for Undisclosed Terms; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 54,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 7.83M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Dev Indraneel bought $147,155. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 12,954 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 42,915 were reported by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Barclays Plc reported 6.03 million shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Swiss Bankshares holds 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 3.17 million shares. The Maine-based Schroder Inv Mgmt has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Lee Danner & Bass Inc has 1.54% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 8,644 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Citadel Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Essex Invest Co Limited Co owns 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 153 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc accumulated 7.15 million shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Morgan Stanley reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 15,654 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown And Rech reported 15,400 shares stake.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $699.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 2,269 shares to 52,918 shares, valued at $11.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Non Cum (FNMAH).

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.04M for 9.80 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robecosam Ag reported 2,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Com reported 2,328 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 4,200 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 3,423 shares. The Kansas-based Intrust Bancorp Na has invested 0.17% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Maverick Capital, a Texas-based fund reported 276,299 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 3,180 are held by Central Asset Invests & Management Hldgs (Hk). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 6,171 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 9,040 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Grandfield Dodd Ltd Llc holds 1.35% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 106,299 shares. The Illinois-based Ativo Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.51% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $898.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 117,000 shares to 344,135 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 180,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.