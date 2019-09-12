As Centurylink (CTL) Share Value Rose, S Muoio & Company Has Cut Its Stake by $5.50 Million; As Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com (GT) Shares Declined, Shareholder Sg Americas Securities Cut by $1.23 Million Its Holding

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com (GT) by 30.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 82,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 191,628 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, down from 273,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 5.33M shares traded or 55.29% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – NO CASH WILL BE EXCHANGED BETWEEN PARTIES AS PART OF DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear, Bridgestone joint venture picks Atlanta for headquarters; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.: $40M of Start-up Costs Related to TireHub Joint Venture to Be Split Equally With Bridgestone; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 46C; 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 80.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 120,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, down from 620,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 16.39 million shares traded or 35.03% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $368.72M for 10.57 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CenturyLink Expands SIMPLE Offerings for Small Businesses – PRNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CenturyLink Launches Fully Managed VMware Cloud on AWS Service… – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Bull Case for Exxon Stock Is Strong, but Itâ€™s Not Perfect – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink proposes private offering of level 3 financing senior notes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hgk Asset Management Inc holds 1.26% or 369,586 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru Commerce has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 11,905 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 1.57 million shares. Raymond James & Associate has 1.25M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 200 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 1.88M shares. Hudock Cap Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Paloma Prtnrs Management Co owns 40,075 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Inv Limited Liability Co holds 0.3% or 657,451 shares. Andra Ap reported 423,700 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 1.91 million shares. Hyman Charles D accumulated 0.03% or 24,253 shares. Parkside Finance Bancorp stated it has 1,690 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $404,250 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. STOREY JEFFREY K had bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of stock.

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear of the Day: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Auto Stock Roundup: GPI, JCI Earnings Beat; GT, CMI, CTB Miss – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting GT Put And Call Options For April 2020 – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Goodyear (GT) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7% – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $120.91M for 6.75 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.00% EPS growth.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc Com (NYSEMKT:TXMD) by 2.31 million shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $7.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co Cl A by 79,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Stag Indl Inc Com (NYSE:STAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold GT shares while 101 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 171.96 million shares or 6.26% less from 183.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.03% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Credit Suisse Ag reported 557,968 shares. Markel Corporation owns 20,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Investment LP reported 80,780 shares. Advisory Serv Network Lc invested in 828 shares or 0% of the stock. Fruth Invest Management stated it has 0.42% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). 1.67M are owned by Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 120,073 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vertex One Asset Mgmt has invested 0.14% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). 24,248 are held by Us Comml Bank De. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt has invested 0.06% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Ftb Incorporated holds 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) or 318 shares. Globeflex Cap LP has 0.09% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 26,958 shares.