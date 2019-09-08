As Centurylink (CTL) Share Value Rose, Rock Point Advisors Upped by $4.70 Million Its Position; Bragg Financial Advisors Has Lowered Fabrinet (FN) Position by $1.05 Million

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink (CTL) by 74.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 427,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 997,121 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 570,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 7.04M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 20,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% . The institutional investor held 102,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, down from 122,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.83. About 440,552 shares traded or 7.28% up from the average. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q EPS 55c; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET 3Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 71C; 22/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 2.8% of Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arris International Plc by 37,530 shares to 133,055 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) by 25,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,642 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp Pr (NYSE:FBP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0.06% or 2.35M shares. Wellington Grp Llp reported 1.58M shares stake. Flippin Bruce Porter holds 478,935 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 8.05 million shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, North Star Mgmt Corp has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Telemus Capital Limited Liability has 49,360 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Finance Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 47 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Co accumulated 3.82 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Com accumulated 11,118 shares or 0% of the stock. Clean Yield Gru invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gradient Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,753 shares. California-based Taylor Frigon Limited Liability has invested 0.81% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Reilly Financial Ltd Company owns 1,413 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 50,000 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 was made by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. Shares for $404,250 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. 15,000 shares were bought by Dev Indraneel, worth $147,155 on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P..

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65M and $769.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 228 shares to 3,225 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 21,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 8.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.79 per share. FN’s profit will be $24.92M for 18.69 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.