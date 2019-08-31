As Centurylink (CTL) Share Value Rose, Kwmg Has Lifted by $718,674 Its Holding; As First Solar (FSLR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Encompass Capital Advisors Cut by $18.24 Million Its Holding

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 65,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 183,570 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 118,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 7.79 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 350,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 249,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.18 million, down from 600,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.07. About 831,612 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – First Solar New Factory Doing So Well It’s Planning Another One; 29/03/2018 – G-SHOCK Announces Retail Availability For G-SHOCK Rangeman With The World’s First Solar-Assisted GPS Navigation; 06/04/2018 – 8point3 Energy Partners LP Announces Mailing of Proxy Statement; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.68, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT; 09/04/2018 – FARHAD FRED EBRAHIMI REPORTS A 5.09 PCT STAKE IN FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O AS OF MARCH 29 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR KEEPS YR GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR EXPECTS NEW OHIO FACTORY WILL ADD 500 JOBS; 16/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $81

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink sees JPMorgan downgrade, boost from Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink: Attractive Yield At 9% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CenturyLink Inc (CTL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink’s Yield May Not Be The Main Reason To Buy The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Invest Prtnrs holds 76,234 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 155,690 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 169 shares. Axa stated it has 42,671 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 3,425 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.15% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Barnett & reported 7 shares stake. Communications Of Vermont has 1,324 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 158,900 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora reported 137 shares. 145,564 were accumulated by Massachusetts Communications Ma. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 89 shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Com Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 26,540 shares. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 20,550 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 1,898 shares to 1,386 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,988 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Dev Indraneel bought $147,155. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. On Wednesday, March 6 STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 83,000 shares. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited holds 2.7% or 258,309 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 880,772 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Communication Na invested in 0% or 119 shares. Johnson Inc has 100 shares. Agf owns 24,518 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp holds 0.37% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 10,000 shares. Jnba Advisors stated it has 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Blackrock has invested 0.02% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Guinness Asset holds 9,600 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership invested in 15,760 shares. 3,932 are held by Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 318,528 shares. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Company reported 45,075 shares. Assetmark reported 74 shares stake. Kwmg stated it has 99 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 232,636 shares to 611,344 shares, valued at $17.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cactus Inc.