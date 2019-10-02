As Centurylink (CTL) Share Price Rose, S Muoio & Company Decreased Its Holding; Mylan N V (MYL) Holder R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Upped Its Stake

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 94,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80B, up from 93,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 5.46 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 27/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan and local union agree on buyout terms; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF DROSPIRENONE AND ETHINYL ESTRADIOL TABLETS USP, 3 MG/0.02 MG, A GENERIC VERSION OF BAYER’S YAZ TABLETS; 16/03/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 25/04/2018 – Mylan Adds to Growing Women’s Healthcare Portfolio with Launch of Generic for Oral Contraceptive Yaz®; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Mylan Exp. EU500m 7Y MS +160 Area; 21/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM US FDA FOR USE OF ARNUITY ELLIPTA (FLUTICASONE FUROATE) FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ASTHMA IN CHILDREN FROM AS YOUNG AS 5 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.60; 15/04/2018 – Arab Finance: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 80.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 120,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, down from 620,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 8.73M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73 million and $122.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 406 shares to 17,086 shares, valued at $1.93 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 1,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,407 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. $109,192 worth of stock was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. Shares for $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. Shares for $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares.

