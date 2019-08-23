As Centurylink (CTL) Share Price Rose, Holder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Increased Holding; Masimo (MASI) Shareholder Btim Lowered Position by $4.56 Million as Valuation Rose

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 33,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 339,552 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.95M, down from 372,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $150.39. About 189,478 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 8.60 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 354 shares to 16,394 shares, valued at $16.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 11,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Dev Indraneel bought $587,500 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. On Friday, May 10 CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 37,000 shares. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 840 shares to 37,335 shares, valued at $14.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.