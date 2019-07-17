As Centurylink (CTL) Share Price Declined, Holder Ajo LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $5.02 Million; As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Community Bank Of Raymore Upped Its Holding by $1.55 Million

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 50,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 597,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 547,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 16.03 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner C.E.O. Testifies That AT&T Deal Is Needed to Battle Silicon Valley; 07/05/2018 – Denmark refuses all bids at T-bills auction; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC SAYS “IMPACT OF THE USF CHANGE WAS TO DECREASE OPERATING REVENUES AND EXPENSES APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION IN 2018”; 09/03/2018 – #BreakingNews — trial briefs on DOJ case to breakup @ATT – @twxcorp due out today and details of government case now @FoxBusiness $T $TWX; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES RATIFY MOBILITY SOUTHEAST PACT; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Centurylink (CTL) by 92.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 456,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,323 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471,000, down from 495,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Centurylink for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.16. About 9.15M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 2.02 million shares. Geode Capital Lc invested in 99.18M shares or 0.8% of the stock. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 36,964 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Logan Cap Inc has invested 1.54% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dean Associate Lc holds 0.5% or 110,021 shares. Finemark Retail Bank And holds 0.64% or 352,130 shares. Valmark Advisers reported 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Greenleaf invested in 0.04% or 70,809 shares. 142,024 were reported by 1St Source Retail Bank. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 602,095 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc stated it has 31,222 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt accumulated 0.13% or 1.07 million shares. Cypress Cap Gp stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Natixis Advisors LP holds 1.42M shares or 0.39% of its portfolio.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON) by 18,912 shares to 84,563 shares, valued at $13.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 153,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half Intl (NYSE:RHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Co Dba Holt Cap Partners Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Credit Agricole S A invested in 0% or 6 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 24,891 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0% or 10,568 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department reported 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Dnb Asset As holds 165,586 shares. Axa holds 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 42,671 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 179,129 shares. Miller Howard Invs owns 558,691 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Alethea Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,379 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Essex Svcs accumulated 12,034 shares. Country Tru Bank reported 23 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1,015 shares. Assetmark has 0.08% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 723,759 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. 50,000 shares valued at $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. $254.40 million worth of stock was sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd on Wednesday, January 16. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 was made by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P..