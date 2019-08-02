As Centurylink (CTL) Market Value Rose, Holder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Raised Its Stake; As Cme Group Com (CME) Stock Rose, Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Cut Its Position

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (CME) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 2,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 17,796 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 20,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $203.29. About 664,299 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME’S DUFFY SAYS NEX DEAL `ABSOLUTELY NOT’ A RISK IN TREASURIES; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in a deal valued at $5.5 billion; 09/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – Spencer’s NEX Group Rises Most in 20 Years After CME Approach; 11/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 29/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 28; 12/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 9; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy UK-based trading firm for $5.5 billion in major cross-border deal; 22/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S WEAKER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 96,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 592,322 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, up from 495,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 2.80 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CME Group Inc (CME) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Jul 11, 2019 – Cme Group Inc (CME) Sr MD CFO John W. Pietrowicz Sold $503,250 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “UAE plans oil trade overhaul to boost Middle Eastern clout – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Us Fed Set To Rattle Global Markets â€“ PART I – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Longleaf Partners Fund’s 2nd-Quarter Commentary – GuruFocus.com” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CenturyLink Collaborates with Alphabet’s Loon to Provide Internet Access in Earthquake-Affected Areas in Peru – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

