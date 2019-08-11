As Centurylink (CTL) Market Value Rose, Clark Estates Lowered Stake by $11.55 Million; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Raised Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 64,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 719,334 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.87 million, up from 654,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.81 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 1.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 12.82 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 48,647 shares to 120,996 shares, valued at $10.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EIDO) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,001 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt LP reported 42,201 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd holds 0.89% or 902,716 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company owns 37,701 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi owns 2,162 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.23% or 4.52M shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd has invested 0.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stifel Financial Corp stated it has 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ar Asset has invested 1.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aurora Invest Counsel holds 1.39% or 23,000 shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Burney Co has invested 0.79% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tiemann Investment Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 4,929 shares. Brookmont invested 0.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 19,802 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. The insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250. $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Wednesday, March 6. 10,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.

