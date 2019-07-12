As Centurylink (CTL) Market Value Declined, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Increased Its Position; Water Asset Management Has Lifted Its Artesian Resources (ARTNA) Holding

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 13,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 81,229 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 68,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Artesian Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 1,729 shares traded. Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has declined 6.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTNA News: 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – ON MAY 7, 2018, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO AN INTEREST RATE LOCK AGREEMENT WITH COBANK, ACB – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Artesian Resources Raises Dividend to 23.87c; 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR A MATURITY PERIOD OF 20 YEARS AND A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 5.12% PER ANNUM FOR THE BOND; 13/03/2018 Abattis Signs LOI with Canadian Artesian Ice, Bottlers of Clearly Canadian products, to Manufacture CBD-infused Mineral Water; 06/04/2018 – Artesian Resources Corporation 2017 Annual Report Available Electronically to Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. breaks ground on its Northern Sussex Regional Water Recharge Facility; 23/04/2018 – DJ Artesian Resources Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTNA); 02/05/2018 – Artesian Resources 1Q EPS 37c; 29/03/2018 – AT28: Artesian Finance: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 32,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 135,687 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 103,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 3.11 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold ARTNA shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 3.72 million shares or 2.49% more from 3.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc reported 0% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). 6,100 were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York holds 13,982 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Water Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 4.34% stake. Fca Corporation Tx accumulated 1.22% or 84,015 shares. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) holds 0% or 198 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 12,421 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 72,359 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communication stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). 1,270 are held by Regions Financial. Florida-based Deprince Race Zollo has invested 0.1% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Bridgeway Mgmt accumulated 19,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 5,882 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 247,316 shares. Clean Yield Gru holds 0.01% or 1,750 shares. Jane Street Gru Lc accumulated 330,307 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Fil Limited has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ameritas Investment stated it has 17,457 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 155,827 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust reported 793,000 shares. Synovus Financial reported 0.02% stake. Markston International Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 75 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.08% or 22,910 shares. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Intrust State Bank Na has 0.08% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). British Columbia Invest Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del by 17,825 shares to 60,745 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 3,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,363 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO).