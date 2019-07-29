As Centurylink (CTL) Market Value Declined, Dupont Capital Management Raised Position; Tig Advisors Has Decreased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $13.66 Million as Stock Price Rose

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 125,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83 million, down from 196,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $146.64. About 7.87M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 31,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 255,868 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 224,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 3.67M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbo And Ltd Liability has invested 4.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Asset Mgmt has invested 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Cypress Capital Gp has 0.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Choate Investment Advsrs has 17,333 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited owns 218,679 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 7.85 million shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.18% or 30,393 shares in its portfolio. Martin Management Ltd Com holds 2.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 97,719 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3,670 were accumulated by Bristol John W And Co Inc New York. Friess Associate Ltd Company holds 1.15% or 140,715 shares in its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 68,975 shares. Wealthquest Corp invested in 0.2% or 4,696 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.83 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. Chilton Kevin P. also bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was made by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. The insider Dev Indraneel bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 25,591 shares to 8,009 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 59,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,131 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich Payne (NYSE:HP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Ltd Company owns 183,570 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. West Family Investments Inc holds 7.75% or 2.59 million shares. New York-based Tompkins Corporation has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.73 million shares. Sol Capital has 60,082 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Country Bancorporation reported 0% stake. Int Grp Inc stated it has 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Com invested in 6.87 million shares. Cls Ltd accumulated 0% or 169 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And accumulated 963 shares or 0% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins, a Japan-based fund reported 3,892 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Lc invested in 0.05% or 19,367 shares. Credit Capital Investments Limited Co holds 3.19% or 247,000 shares in its portfolio. Orca Limited Liability has 2.12% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Schroder Inv Mngmt Group invested in 0.05% or 2.57M shares.