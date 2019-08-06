As Centurylink (CTL) Market Valuation Rose, Tocqueville Asset Management LP Raised Holding; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Shareholder Carnegie Capital Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 27,292 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $88.23. About 917,744 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Centurylink Inc. (CTL) by 357.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 685,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 876,548 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51M, up from 191,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 5.62M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72 million for 16.97 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 7,238 shares to 34,722 shares, valued at $14.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 19,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 17,016 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 311 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 64,322 shares. Veritable LP accumulated 0.02% or 9,247 shares. 380,214 were reported by Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp. Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 234,227 shares. First Corp In invested in 0.01% or 205 shares. Boys Arnold & Co Inc has 0.14% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 11,455 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 8,265 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% or 84,788 shares in its portfolio. Blume Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Bokf Na accumulated 14,906 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 34,613 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.23% stake. Brinker has invested 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 86,029 shares to 450,794 shares, valued at $36.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldcorp Inc (NYSE:GG) by 4.75 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,385 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).