As Centurylink (CTL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Lifted Its Holding; Ugi (UGI) Holder First Quadrant LP Cut Position

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 32.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 17,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 36,673 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 54,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 879,940 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 4.49 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,372 shares to 35,063 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pzena Investment Managm Cl A (NYSE:PZN) by 49,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc A (NYSE:CBG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1,862 shares to 46,896 shares, valued at $36.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P.. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15.