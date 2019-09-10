As Centurylink Com (CTL) Valuation Rose, Green Square Capital Has Raised Stake by $305,052; Pioneer Investment Management Increases Holding in Hershey Co (HSY)

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 27,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 148,489 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 120,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 9.73 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 16,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 774,400 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.93M, up from 758,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $156.15. About 1.28M shares traded or 6.23% up from the average. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY-QTRLY BUSINESS IN CHINA CONTINUED TO SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE, RESULTING IN CONSTANT CURRENCY NET SALES INCREASE OF ABOUT 1 PCT VS YEAR AGO PERIOD; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – REESE’S Goes All Out for Most Outrageous Fans; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Says Net Sales to Rise Toward Lower End of Guidance — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Showcases Commitment to Growth at 2018 Sweets & Snacks Expo; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Creamery Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRCR); 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: LOWER RETAIL PRICES WEIGHED ON MARGINS; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 03/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – ANNOUNCES COCOA FOR GOOD, CO’S HALF-BLN DOLLAR COCOA STRATEGY

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $268.33 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.53M was made by HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL on Tuesday, July 30.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 460,038 shares to 531,052 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollysys Automation Technologi (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 205,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,104 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hwg Lp holds 24 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 100 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsrs Lc has invested 0.09% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). National Pension Serv reported 181,536 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) or 2,000 shares. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Al holds 40,852 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs invested in 0% or 100 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 261,078 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Central Financial Bank & reported 0.73% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Morgan Stanley reported 910,479 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett & Comm Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,192 shares. Cibc Incorporated holds 0.02% or 46,426 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt Inc owns 12,102 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd owns 4,224 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co accumulated 0% or 89,556 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 762,819 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 10,105 are held by Apriem Advsr. Westpac reported 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Maryland-based Arrow Inv Advsrs Lc has invested 0.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moody Natl Bank Tru Division owns 22,425 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Stephens Ar holds 0.13% or 457,605 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 45,577 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3,718 shares. Whittier Tru Company holds 1,110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Strategies reported 0.03% stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0.01% stake. The Indiana-based Old Natl Bank & Trust In has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. Shares for $404,250 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. 2,000 shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P., worth $24,608 on Tuesday, March 12. 50,000 shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K, worth $491,480.

