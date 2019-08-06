As Centurylink Com (CTL) Stock Rose, Green Square Capital Raised Stake by $305,052; Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Holder Matthew 25 Management Has Cut Holding by $527,085

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 27,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 148,489 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 120,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 2.48 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 35,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.20M, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 438,216 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.00 million activity.

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.42M for 10.08 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) by 10,000 shares to 440,000 shares, valued at $15.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 144,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. Dev Indraneel had bought 50,000 shares worth $587,500 on Wednesday, March 6. $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15.

