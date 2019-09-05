As Centurylink Com (CTL) Stock Rose, Green Square Capital Lifted Stake; Celanese (CE) Shareholder Alps Advisors Has Increased Holding

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 183.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 7,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 11,545 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 4,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $113.82. About 829,349 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Delivering Annualized Adjusted EBIT Increase of About 15% From 2017 Through 2020; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS EU DEMANDED EXCESSIVE DIVESTMENTS

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 27,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 148,489 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 120,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 9.93 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $14.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer (NYSE:ETE) by 1.80M shares to 60.42M shares, valued at $928.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings by 4,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,322 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tl Sk E (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44 are held by Ent Financial. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust accumulated 118,181 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has 2,725 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 13,803 shares. 775,750 are held by Legal General Group Public Ltd Com. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund reported 2,547 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Hennessy Advsr Inc holds 26,100 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested in 26,628 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 13,163 shares. Alps Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.14% or 10,343 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co accumulated 0.13% or 8,510 shares. 16 were reported by Tortoise Advsr Lc.

More important recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synnex: A Value Play In The IT Distribution Industry – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 1.40 million shares to 445,534 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 4,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,054 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. On Wednesday, March 6 STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 83,000 shares. Dev Indraneel bought 50,000 shares worth $587,500. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of stock. GLENN T MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6.