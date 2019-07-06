As Centurylink Com (CTL) Stock Price Declined, Green Square Capital Has Boosted by $305,052 Its Holding; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Value Rose, Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.12 Million

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 27,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 148,489 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 120,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 4.82 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 16,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 317,815 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.73 million, down from 334,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $68.68. About 1.13 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. Shares for $991,261 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd also sold $254.40 million worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider Dev Indraneel bought $587,500. On Tuesday, March 12 Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 2,000 shares. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc Com by 98,198 shares to 16,903 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Small (IJR) by 4,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,428 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hgk Asset Management holds 390,504 shares. 38,755 were reported by Daiwa. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa stated it has 381,432 shares. Eagle Asset Management owns 222,694 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Amalgamated Bankshares reported 120,945 shares. Asset Management One Ltd invested in 593,928 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0.05% stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 88 shares. Miller Howard has 0.18% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 2,753 are held by Gradient Investments Llc. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Blair William & Il accumulated 29,140 shares. Cornerstone invested in 3,386 shares. Apriem Advsr holds 10,105 shares.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 149,905 shares to 206,105 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 22,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Falcon Minerals Corp.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63M for 78.05 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.