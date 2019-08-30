As Centurylink Com (CTL) Shares Rose, Capwealth Advisors Has Lifted by $1.26 Million Its Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $7.24 Million

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 114,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.89 million, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 5.48M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 4,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 22,578 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.20 million, down from 26,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $11.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1775.11. About 2.55M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon Serves Up New Benefit for Prime Members at Whole Foods Market; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com — 8th Update; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is growing its gross profit at a staggering rate; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon ‘Fishbowl’ event on Monday; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 29/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN RAJ SHAH COMMENTS ON AMAZON ON FOX NEWS; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS RIGHT ABOUT AMAZON COSTING POST OFFICE LOTS OF MONEY; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH WHITE HOUSE PROCEEDINGS

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9,073 shares to 82,170 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. The insider Dev Indraneel bought 50,000 shares worth $587,500. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. STOREY JEFFREY K had bought 83,000 shares worth $991,261. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600 worth of stock or 8,000 shares. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Investment Prtn Incorporated reported 76,234 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 726,932 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 44,302 shares. Nuveen Asset Llc holds 1.82 million shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al invested in 158,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, North Star has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1,365 shares. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 328 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Live Your Vision Lc reported 755 shares. Petrus Tru Comm Lta invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 2,002 shares in its portfolio. 183,540 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Lc. Pinnacle has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va invested in 16,177 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Eaton Vance holds 0.06% or 2.35 million shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 70.78 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Management Lc holds 3,680 shares. Gm Advisory Group holds 2,591 shares. Mcf Advisors has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 197 shares. 5,847 were accumulated by Ipg Investment Advsrs Ltd. Regions Financial stated it has 36,320 shares. Massachusetts Ser Ma stated it has 1.62M shares. Patten & Patten Tn holds 814 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Allen Inv Limited Liability reported 67,985 shares stake. Middleton & Ma stated it has 19,307 shares. Robecosam Ag stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bell Bancorp reported 784 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0.91% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lbmc Inv Advisors holds 0.06% or 211 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Lc owns 1,928 shares. Private Wealth Advisors holds 5,324 shares.