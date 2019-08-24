As Centurylink Com (CTL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Green Square Capital Lifted Its Position; Wpx Energy (WPX) Shareholder Advisory Research Has Boosted Holding by $8.69 Million

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Incorporated (WPX) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 668,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 5.74M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.28M, up from 5.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 7.94 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 27,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 148,489 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 120,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 10.54 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Incorporated (NYSE:AVT) by 93,566 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $48.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) by 82,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,247 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corp owns 179,493 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cypress Management Lc (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc stated it has 210,176 shares. The California-based American Assets Invest Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1.34 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 571,100 shares. Jane Street holds 0% or 38,077 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Management LP holds 1.25% or 2.00M shares. Canal Ins reported 0.14% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Fil has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Beaconlight Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 2.12M shares or 7.91% of all its holdings. Sei Investments Co reported 0.03% stake. Gradient Invs Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 50 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.03% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Hexavest has invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192. 50,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12.

