As Century Communities (CCS) Valuation Rose, Holder Pier Capital Has Lowered Its Position; Ppg Inds (PPG) Stake Maintained by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 34.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 11,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 44,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 32,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $110.22. About 1.11 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted Improper Accounting; 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted lmproper Accounting; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – DURING QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION & HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL OF CO’S BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Seeks to Identify, Drive Additional Cost Savings Opportunities; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO VANLANCKER: COMPANY WILL RETURN 7.5 BLN EUROS TO SHAREHOLDERS AFTER CHEMICALS DIVISION SALE; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Former Vice Pres and Controller Was Put on Administrative Leave as of April 25, 2018; 27/04/2018 – PPG SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGE $80M-$85M PRETAX; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REALIZE ANNUALIZED SAVINGS OF $120 MLN BY 2019; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Effective Tax Rate 23.5%

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Century Communities Inc (CCS) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 31,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The institutional investor held 311,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, down from 342,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $816.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 172,319 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 56,910 shares to 222,946 shares, valued at $9.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 67,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Alteryx Inc.

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Century Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Century Communities Jumped on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Century Communities, Inc (CCS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Century Communities, Inc. announces pre-sales for Woodland Lakes in Huffman – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.