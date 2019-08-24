As Century Communities (CCS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pier Capital Has Decreased Its Stake; Dish Network (DISH) Market Valuation Declined While Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Position by $310,000

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Century Communities Inc (CCS) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 31,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The institutional investor held 311,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, down from 342,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $842.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 233,702 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $31.04. About 2.27 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md owns 3.49 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The California-based Btr Cap Management Inc has invested 0.05% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Victory Cap holds 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 72,204 shares. Sei Invs invested in 174,320 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Horizon Lc invested in 12,955 shares. Advisory Net Lc reported 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Hartford Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Gideon Cap Advisors Inc stated it has 0.22% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 21 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Rockshelter Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 1.16% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Davenport & Lc holds 1.52 million shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 434,604 shares. 43,129 were reported by Comerica Retail Bank. Oppenheimer & Inc, New York-based fund reported 16,085 shares.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Mylan, Pfizer – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sprint Faces Another Obstacle as Oregon Joins Lawsuit Against Merger – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On DISH Network Corp. (DISH) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “FCC chief moves Sprint/T-Mobile merger closer to formal approval – Kansas City Business Journal” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UAL, VMC, DISH – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 6.99M shares to 7.69 million shares, valued at $30.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restorbio Inc by 208,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.07 million activity. $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) was bought by Ortolf Tom A.