As Century Cmntys (CCS) Valuation Rose, Salem Investment Counselors Has Boosted Stake; As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stock Price Rose, Freestone Capital Holdings Raised Its Stake

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 780.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 96,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The institutional investor held 108,935 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 12,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $827.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.2. About 316,728 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 76.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 12,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 28,426 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 16,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 4.25M shares traded or 32.29% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Agreement With Luye Pharma Concerns UK, China and Other International Markets; 01/05/2018 – AstraZeneca (AZN) Gains on Takeover Chatter; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 18/04/2018 – Roche expands indication for cobas® EGFR Mutation Test v2 as a companion diagnostic with TAGRISSO®; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from AstraZeneca Pharma India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 27/03/2018 – Adherium Receives U.S. 510(k) Clearance for Over-the-Counter Sales of its Smartinhaler™ Sensor

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2,345 shares to 36,645 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,516 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 9,917 shares to 31,744 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 5,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,383 shares, and cut its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).