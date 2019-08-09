As Century Cmntys (CCS) Valuation Rose, Gratia Capital Raised Its Holding; Tiger Management Upped Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Holding

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 417.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 2.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.29M, up from 618,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 51.99 million shares traded or 5.00% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS UNDISCLOSED AGREEMENTS ENABLED BANK TO CONCEAL FROM CLIENTS OVER FIVE YEARS THAT IT SECRETLY ROUTED THEIR ORDERS FOR EQUITY SECURITIES TO THOSE FIRMS; 19/03/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Falls 40% This Year, BofA Leads; 25/04/2018 – M037: Merrill Lynch Intnl: Annual Financial Report; 26/03/2018 – Bank of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards Mon, 26 Mar 2018 13:02:00 +0000; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 this year and $75 per barrel next year; 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime-brokerage sales in the Americas; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 287,278 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Century Communities, Inc (CCS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Century Communities Sets Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Century Communities, Inc. announces new model grand openings at Expression at College Park in Mountain House June 1 – PRNewswire” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Century Communities, Inc. announces pre-grand opening for Provenance at College Park in Mountain House – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gibraltar Incorporated holds 150,921 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation stated it has 46,300 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 14,600 shares in its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ci Investments has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pinnacle Financial Partners holds 0.26% or 118,238 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt Inc reported 40,718 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department reported 263,395 shares stake. Moreover, Nbt Natl Bank N A Ny has 0.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 32,443 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 117,125 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.79% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Howard Capital holds 41,597 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt has 0.28% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 66,131 shares. Manatuck Hill Prns Limited Liability accumulated 135,637 shares.