As Century Cmntys (CCS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Q Global Advisors Has Lowered Position by $8.21 Million; Roper Industries (ROP) Holder Swarthmore Group Upped Position by $8.62 Million as Stock Rose

Swarthmore Group Inc increased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (ROP) by 942% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc bought 23,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 26,050 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $354.63. About 426,831 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 315,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 293,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81M, down from 609,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 229,078 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Roper Technologies Reinforces A Valuable Lesson – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces New Segment Structure NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mackay Shields Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 26,039 shares. 20,361 were accumulated by Btim. Spinnaker reported 0.03% stake. Rampart Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Eulav Asset stated it has 129,000 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Co accumulated 4.54% or 352,599 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Liability Com reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd reported 2,203 shares stake. Vigilant Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Css Limited Liability Il holds 0.01% or 400 shares. Advisors Asset Management holds 0.1% or 15,411 shares. Whittier Tru has 3,446 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na stated it has 2,364 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma has 0.88% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).