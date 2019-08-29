As Century Cmntys (CCS) Stock Value Rose, Gratia Capital Has Increased Position; Trexquant Investment LP Has Lowered Stake in Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) as Market Value Rose

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $839.49M market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 191,964 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 68.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 41,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 18,956 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583,000, down from 60,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 533,362 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q OPER REV. $1.23B, EST. $1.25B (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – JAMES W. BUTMAN ELECTED TO TDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Net $39M; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems in $400 Million Credit Pact With Wells Fargo, Other Lenders; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Sets 2018 Officer Bonus Program; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems: Butman Succeeds David A. Wittwer; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aperio Grp Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 127,563 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.27 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested in 0.02% or 17,952 shares. Bartlett Limited Company holds 0.01% or 6,875 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co accumulated 15,453 shares or 0% of the stock. Convergence Inv Lc invested in 9,063 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 298,294 shares. 4,315 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 61 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 16,517 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Communication Of Vermont reported 0.07% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Vanguard Group Inc holds 9.96 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bogle Management LP De stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 198,096 shares.

More notable recent Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “TDS reports second quarter 2019 results – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SPWR, GCP, TDS and BHVN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “TDS reports fourth quarter and full year 2018 results – PRNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were released by: Prweb.com and their article: “OneNeck IT Solutions Launches Cloud Cost Optimization Service – PR Web” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $124,400 activity.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 35,034 shares to 65,146 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 60,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC).

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Century Communities, Inc (CCS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Century Communities, Inc. announces new model grand openings at Expression at College Park in Mountain House June 1 – PRNewswire” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CommScope: Valuation Attractive Post ARRIS Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Century Communities Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.