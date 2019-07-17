As Century Cmntys (CCS) Stock Rose, Long Pond Capital LP Decreased Stake by $4.06 Million; Msdc Management LP Boosted Its Position in Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) by $22.73 Million as Stock Value Rose

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.30M, down from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $827.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 20,532 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) by 222.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 7.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 76.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.99 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.30M, up from 3.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 251,292 shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 3.39% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 405,962 shares to 2.33 million shares, valued at $114.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 476,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H).

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 32.23% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.21 per share. CCS’s profit will be $24.86 million for 8.32 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% EPS growth.

