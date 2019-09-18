As Century Cmntys (CCS) Stock Price Rose, Gratia Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.23 Million; As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shares Declined, Shareholder Simcoe Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 57,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 535,735 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.11M, down from 592,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 563,069 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST)

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 47,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 131,974 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51M, down from 179,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.33M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 230,554 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.63M for 17.14 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 53,658 are held by American Savings Bank. Selz Cap Ltd Co owns 1.36% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 50,000 shares. 469 are held by Benjamin F Edwards & Com. Community Bancshares Na stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 32,018 were reported by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Colony Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% or 42,777 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 1,055 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,220 were reported by Mackenzie Fincl. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Pitcairn invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Ameriprise holds 0.02% or 362,337 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Comml Bank Of Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $377.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,405 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $37.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.