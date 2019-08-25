As Century Cmntys (CCS) Stock Price Rose, Gratia Capital Boosted Position by $673,049; As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Were Volatile, Omni Partners Llp Boosted Holding

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 64.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 265,079 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 673,841 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.11M, up from 408,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $842.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 237,076 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Century Communities, Inc. introduces three new communities in South Carolina – PRNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Long Century Communities: Homebuilders Are Significantly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Century Communities, Inc (CCS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Century Communities, Inc. hosts Aug. 17 grand opening for Polo Ranch in Fulshear – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Red Hat reports mixed Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

