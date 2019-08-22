As Century Cmntys (CCS) Shares Rose, Sei Investments Company Has Increased Its Holding by $865,326; Shaker Financial Services Has Decreased Its Sprott Focus Tr (FUND) Holding by $1.43 Million; Shares Were Volatile

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND) by 68.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 238,358 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 109,849 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752,000, down from 348,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Sprott Focus Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 10,630 shares traded. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 2787.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 39,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The institutional investor held 40,744 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, up from 1,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.03. About 123,681 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 30,662 shares to 9,600 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 28,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,522 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of Century Communities Jumped on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tracking Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Century Communities Announces Expiration of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its 6.875% Senior Notes due 2022 – Business Wire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Long Century Communities: Homebuilders Are Significantly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ellsworth Grwth And Income L (ECF) by 46,510 shares to 57,375 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Doubleline Opportunistic Cr (DBL) by 82,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Adv Glbl Div (ETG).