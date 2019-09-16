As Century Cmntys (CCS) Shares Rose, Holder Q Global Advisors Lowered Its Stake; Vail Resorts (MTN) Shareholder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Upped Holding

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 36,489 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.14M, up from 31,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $232.82. About 121,692 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL LIFT TICKET REVENUE AT COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS, WAS UP 3.7%; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Reports Certain Ski Season Metrics for the Season-to-Date Period Ended April 15, 2018; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q Net $235.7M; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: Vail Gets Waiver for May 2 Wireless Emergency Alert Test; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q EPS $5.67; 14/03/2018 – Crested Butte Mountain Resort, Okemo Mountain Resort and Mount Sunapee Resort Join the Epic Pass; 20/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 2.4% Position in Vail Resorts

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 315,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 293,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81 million, down from 609,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $907.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.8. About 131,850 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. CCS’s profit will be $26.48M for 8.56 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.99% EPS growth.

