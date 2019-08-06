As Century Cmntys (CCS) Shares Rose, Holder Long Pond Capital LP Lowered Its Position; Smith Salley & Associates Upped Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 150,703 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, up from 144,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $83.16. About 5.47 million shares traded or 7.50% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.30 million, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $789.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 217,217 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES

