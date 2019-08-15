As Century Cmntys (CCS) Shares Rose, Holder Long Pond Capital LP Has Cut Its Holding; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose, Holder Focused Investors Trimmed Holding by $3.67 Million

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.30M, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $816.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 172,319 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 19,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 455,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.49M, down from 474,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $8.55 during the last trading session, reaching $195.56. About 2.99M shares traded or 28.50% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 06/03/2018 – Restore West Increases Its Multifamily Acquisition Fund with investment from Goldman Sachs; 30/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2018 GDP EST. CUT TO +2.0% FROM +2.3% AT GOLDMAN SACHS; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Increases Directed Capital’s Credit Facility to $150 Million, Firm Acquires $80 Million Loan Portfolio From; 19/03/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Blackstone to buy 80% in Pune mall for $47.5m, Goldman to exit; 18/05/2018 – Goldman removes Enel from conviction list on 5-Star/League policy plans; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Total Assets $974 Billion at 1Q End; 19/03/2018 – Berlin looks to Goldman Sachs for finance job; 09/05/2018 – MAGIC JOHNSON’S INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERSHIP HIRES GOLDMAN BANKER; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: Strong Earnings Rebound for Goldman Sachs; 10/04/2018 – RUSAL SAYS NON-EXEC. DIRECTOR MAKSIM GOLDMAN RESIGNS

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 8.82 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,000 shares to 969,600 shares, valued at $98.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 44,377 shares. 1,500 were accumulated by Jbf Cap. Brown Brothers Harriman And, New York-based fund reported 6,056 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt reported 0.67% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Stephens Ar has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Security Natl Tru stated it has 4,160 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Company reported 0.3% stake. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 23 shares. Leisure Mgmt has 3,034 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 548,850 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Swift Run Management Lc has 6% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 33,879 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 245,212 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “With Apple Card, Is Goldman Sachs No Longer Exclusively For The Rich And Famous? – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Bank stocks sink as yield curve inverts, with Bank of America, Citigroup and Regions leading the losers – MarketWatch” published on August 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs Deliver Solid Bank Earnings – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Century Communities, Inc. announces pre-sales for Woodland Lakes in Huffman – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Long Century Communities: Homebuilders Are Significantly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Century Communities Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Century Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Century Communities Announces Stock Repurchase Program of Up to 4.5 Million Shares – Business Wire” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 1.70 million shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $180.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 374,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).