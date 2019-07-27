As Century Cmntys (CCS) Share Price Rose, Long Pond Capital LP Trimmed Stake; Mason Street Advisors Has Increased Its Science Applications International (SAIC) Holding by $363,204

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 4,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,064 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 22,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Science Applications International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.85. About 196,747 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has declined 15.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 02/04/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor can start testing autonomous vehicles in California; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications International Delivers Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Army Human Resources Command Renews IT Support Task Order with SAIC; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 23/04/2018 – SAIC Awarded $73M Task Order by SPAWAR; 24/04/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – TASK ORDER IS WORTH ABOUT $58 MLN AND WILL SPAN ROUGHLY SEVEN YEARS, IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 11/04/2018 – SAIC Sponsors Washington Nationals Patriotic Series for Fifth Consecutive Year; 11/05/2018 – SAIC Breaks Ground on New Platform Innovation Center in South Carolina; 21/03/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor to ride SUV for India foray in 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ Science Applications International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIC)

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 176,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.30 million, down from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $834.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.53. About 297,311 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 138,100 shares to 9,925 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,509 shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

More notable recent Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SAIC Expands Access to Emerging Technologies with Strategic Partnership – Business Wire” on May 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “SAIC buying Engility in $2.5 billion all-stock deal – Washington Business Journal” published on September 10, 2018, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why SAIC Is Spending $2.5 Billion to Expand Its Government IT Business – Motley Fool” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SAIC Receives Prestigious Defense Security Award – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Science Applications International Corporation’s (NYSE:SAIC) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SAIC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 83.87 million shares or 199.86% more from 27.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 6.74 million shares. Glenmede Co Na holds 0% or 298 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp owns 2,735 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 34,557 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 77,402 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt stated it has 225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pure Fincl Advisors invested 0.06% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Clenar Muke Llc owns 11,005 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 1.50M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lumina Fund Management has invested 0.38% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Advisory Alpha Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Dsam Prtn (London) Limited reported 0.04% stake. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 7 shares. Proffitt And Goodson reported 4,602 shares. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake.

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Century Communities Announces Stock Repurchase Program of Up to 4.5 Million Shares – Business Wire” published on November 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Century Communities Jumped on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Housing Stocks to Invest In If You Believe In the Economy – Investorplace.com” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celestica: Some Downside To Consider – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 405,962 shares to 2.33 million shares, valued at $114.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc by 507,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 757,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH).