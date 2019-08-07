As Century Casinos (CNTY) Valuation Rose, Perritt Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $324,000; First Midwest Bank Trust Division Holding In Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Was Boosted

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 64.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 2,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 6,749 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774,000, up from 4,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.14. About 834,480 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 36,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.58% . The institutional investor held 321,250 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 357,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Century Casinos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 54,227 shares traded. Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has risen 22.61% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CNTY News: 29/05/2018 – Century Casinos Announces Opening of Century Casino in Bath, United Kingdom; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos 1Q Rev $40.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Century Casinos Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNTY); 09/03/2018 Century Casinos 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $6.10; 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC QTRLY SHR $0.03; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 09/03/2018 – Century Casinos 4Q Rev $39.3M; 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos: Golden Hospitality Stake to Allow Entry Into Vietnamese Market; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos 1Q EPS 3c

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 632,704 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.01 per share. CNTY’s profit will be $1.77 million for 37.17 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Century Casinos, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CNTY shares while 23 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 21.63 million shares or 0.06% less from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 1.09% invested in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) for 321,250 shares. Glenmede Co Na invested in 3,720 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 5,167 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Foundry Prns Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.21% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) or 261,880 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested in 0.08% or 20,007 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 806,466 shares. Axa holds 0% or 17,170 shares in its portfolio. Group invested in 17,235 shares. Brown Advisory holds 779,475 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Penn Inc invested 0.09% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,190 activity.