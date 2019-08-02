As Century Alum Co (CENX) Stock Price Declined, Elm Ridge Management Raised Its Position by $422,544; Cornerstone Investment Partners Stake in Marsh & Mclennan Company (MMC) Has Trimmed by $7.26 Million

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (MMC) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 78,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 611,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.43 million, down from 689,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $98.62. About 1.01M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $615.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.93. About 720,347 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS TARIFF EXEMPTIONS WILL BE LINKED IN PART TO MILITARY RELATIONSHIPS; 09/03/2018 – Century Aluminum Section 232 Conference Call Announcement; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM SAYS RESTARTS RUNNING ON TIME AND ON BUDGET; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum 1Q EPS 0c; 06/04/2018 – COLUMN-An aluminium mirror on Trump’s tariff tornado: Andy Home; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – $175 MLN CREDIT FACILITY TO HAVE A 5-YR TERM THROUGH MAY 16, 2023; 08/03/2018 – Ross says U.S. steel firms to benefit from increased production; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Was Forced to Temporarily Stop Production on One of Its Three Potlines; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM SAYS CO, CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED $175 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – RPT-COLUMN-Aluminium through the looking glass after Trump’s tariffs: Andy Home

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 24,903 shares. Cwm Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs has invested 0.18% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Washington Trust accumulated 67,147 shares. Washington Comml Bank holds 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 1,030 shares. Covington accumulated 0.01% or 958 shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Moreover, Macquarie has 1.25% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 7.83M shares. New York-based Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Michael Susan Dell Foundation invested in 64,279 shares or 5.82% of the stock. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.19% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 544,670 shares. Pnc Gp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 587,886 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 32,230 shares or 0.06% of the stock. United Serv Automobile Association holds 307,205 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.18% or 987,166 shares in its portfolio.

