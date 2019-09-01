As Century Alum Co (CENX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Elm Ridge Management Increased Its Position; Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Raised Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $498,400

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 6,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,743 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 14,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $467.58 million market cap company. It closed at $5.51 lastly. It is down 44.35% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 14/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $18; 06/04/2018 – COLUMN-An aluminium mirror on Trump’s tariff tornado: Andy Home; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM SAYS RESTARTS RUNNING ON TIME AND ON BUDGET; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum 1Q EPS 0c; 08/03/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO: We’re bringing back 300 jobs thanks to Trump tariffs; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS TARIFF EXEMPTIONS WILL BE LINKED IN PART TO MILITARY RELATIONSHIPS; 08/03/2018 TRUMP SAYS CENTURY ALUMINUM EXPECTS TO EXPAND AFTER TARIFF SIGNING; 09/04/2018 – Century Aluminum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff Phelps reported 45,625 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.84% or 779,749 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,036 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department reported 91,535 shares stake. Amer Century, a Missouri-based fund reported 799,631 shares. Canal Insurance Com reported 105,000 shares stake. 2.32M are held by Citigroup Inc. 32,572 are owned by Coastline Tru. First Midwest Natl Bank Division holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 151,099 shares. 340,028 are held by Madison Inv Inc. Wheatland Advsrs reported 0.6% stake. Uss Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Saybrook Capital Nc holds 1.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 39,265 shares. Wendell David Associate Inc accumulated 128,904 shares or 1.62% of the stock. New York-based Capital Mgmt Assocs Ny has invested 1.54% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $28,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CENX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 11,598 shares. Moreover, Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 142,505 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) invested in 1,370 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). The California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 19,671 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 34,884 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com Ltd has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Natixis has 1.39 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancshares owns 48,969 shares. Swiss Bancshares owns 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 95,750 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 20,144 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 16,400 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Com stated it has 126,285 shares.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 22,278 shares to 69,008 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 164,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,119 shares, and cut its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC).

