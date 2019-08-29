As Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Stock Value Rose, Holder Banc Funds Co Lowered Its Stake; Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) Shareholder 1607 Capital Partners Cut Its Stake by $1.27 Million

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 254,499 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.56 million market cap company. It closed at $5.83 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) by 38.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 180,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 286,674 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, down from 467,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Central Valley Community Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.99M market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 24,238 shares traded or 43.25% up from the average. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has declined 1.33% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 19/04/2018 – Central Valley Community Raises Dividend to 7c; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO CLOSE ITS TRACY BRANCH OFFICE; 23/03/2018 – DEFH: March 23, 2018 – FEH Council to hold public hearing on civil rights in California’s Central Valley on April 20, 2018; 09/03/2018 The new plan focuses primarily on opening track between San Francisco and the Central Valley, an agriculturally dominant, less-populated portion of inland California; 20/04/2018 – DJ Central Valley Community Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCY); 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO ENTER INTO A SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT WITH BAC COMMUNITY BANK; 19/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CVCY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Central Valley Community Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – DEFH: Notice and Agenda for Public Hearing on Civil Rights in California’s Central Valley – Notice and Agenda for Public; 18/04/2018 – Central Valley Community 1Q EPS 38c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MMT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.45 million shares or 5.26% more from 10.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 538,771 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 373,563 shares. Shaker Finance Services Ltd Liability Co holds 0.36% or 125,210 shares. City Of London Invest reported 18,904 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) for 10,931 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company invested in 56,668 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) for 106,124 shares. Cap Inv Advsr Lc reported 13,105 shares. Regions Fincl has 3,703 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Crow Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). 357 are owned by Blackrock Incorporated. Landscape Cap Management Ltd has 0.2% invested in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 0.06% invested in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT).

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mfs Inter Income Tr (NYSE:MIN) by 569,300 shares to 11.09 million shares, valued at $42.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Qlty Fd (MYI) by 145,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniholdngs Qlty I (MUS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $13,883 activity. Kinross David A bought 632 shares worth $11,075.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold CVCY shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 1.37% more from 6.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0.05% or 5,827 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 85,107 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Advsrs LP invested in 0% or 11,837 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) for 1,110 shares. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) accumulated 0% or 90 shares. Mackay Shields Limited holds 11,889 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 14,100 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) for 300 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 144,845 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0% or 22,441 shares in its portfolio. American Group has 7,349 shares. Fmr Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc accumulated 682 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has 0% invested in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) for 119,381 shares.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Heritage Financial Inc. by 26,842 shares to 79,474 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sb One Bancorp by 118,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 792,978 shares, and has risen its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM).

