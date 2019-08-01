As Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) Market Value Rose, Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $635,968; Visa Cl A (V) Shareholder Hills Bank & Trust Company Lifted Its Stake

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 93.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 2,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 5,415 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846,000, up from 2,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $180.08. About 4.62M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (CVCY) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 33,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 715,417 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.99M, down from 748,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.25M market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 3,991 shares traded. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has declined 1.33% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCY News: 10/04/2018 – Fresno NBC Affiliate, KSEE 24, to Produce California Gubernatorial Debate LIVE in the Central Valley, Broadcast Statewide; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – AS PER SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT, BAC COMMUNITY BANK WILL PURCHASE FROM CO CERTAIN DEPOSITS OF TRACY OFFICE; 20/04/2018 – Interior-Reclam: Reclamation updates 2018 Central Valley Project water allocations; 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Financial 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018; 26/03/2018 – DEFH: Notice and Agenda for Public Hearing on Civil Rights in California’s Central Valley April 20, 2018 10:00 a.m; 23/03/2018 – DEFH: March 23, 2018 – FEH Council to hold public hearing on civil rights in California’s Central Valley on April 20, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Central Valley Community Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCY); 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Underlying, Aa1 Enhanced To Spokane County S.D. 356 (Central Valley), Wa’s Go Bonds; 18/04/2018 – CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP – BOARD HAS AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO ENTER INTO A SALE AND ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT WITH BAC COMMUNITY BANK; 26/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Central Valley Ambulance Authority Accountability 4/26/2018 – 4/26/2018

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $43,199 activity. Kinross David A bought $11,075 worth of stock.

Analysts await Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CVCY’s profit will be $4.99M for 14.09 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Central Valley Community Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 10,600 shares to 84,202 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 26,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 3,798 shares to 3,288 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

