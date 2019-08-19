As Central Securities (CET) Stock Price Rose, Holder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake; Group One Trading LP Raised Position in Apache (APA)

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $778.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.56. About 4,001 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 40.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 11,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 41,418 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 29,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14B market cap company. The stock increased 3.86% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $21.64. About 1.00M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 21/05/2018 – Instaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 23/03/2018 – APACHE SEES PRODUCTION IN 1Q OF 2019; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Rev $1.74B; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Planned Retirement of Kregg Olson as Executive VP, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q EPS 38c; 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF US$4.0 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – lmmuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $256,378 activity. LOWE JOHN E bought $109,131 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Shares for $95,407 were bought by Ellis Juliet S on Friday, May 24.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A (Call) by 64,200 shares to 108,600 shares, valued at $15.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (Call) by 173,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,300 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Comerica Bankshares has 0.03% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Stifel Finance holds 256,064 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking holds 1.49 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 598,755 shares. Smith Moore & has 0.06% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 133,462 shares. Twin Tree Lp owns 0.04% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 218,658 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). 16,600 were accumulated by Connor Clark & Lunn Management Limited. 139,893 are owned by Citigroup. Broadview Advsr reported 9,400 shares. 72,101 were reported by Heritage Investors. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co reported 414,738 shares. 29,729 are held by Ims Cap. Jnba Financial Advisors holds 0.02% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 2,115 shares.

