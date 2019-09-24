As Central Securities (CET) Shares Rose, Shareholder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $2.06 Million; As Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Shares Declined, Shareholder Akre Capital Management Trimmed by $74.49 Million Its Holding

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 568,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277.65 million, down from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 93C; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – INVENTORY AT END OF QUARTER DECREASED $6.1 MLN TO $92.8 MLN

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 68,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 352,344 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.75 million, down from 421,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $799.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold CET shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.75 million shares or 4.87% less from 2.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jbf Inc has invested 0.14% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Shaker Financial Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.41% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Gradient Lc accumulated 0% or 3 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 13,015 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 110,807 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. 13,307 are held by Diversified. Enterprise Fincl Ser owns 10,201 shares. Css Ltd Il has invested 0.06% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Round Table Svcs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 7,717 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 25,925 shares. 357,101 are owned by 1607 Cap Ltd Liability. Zuckerman Inv Grp Inc Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET).

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $262.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) by 37,225 shares to 42,454 shares, valued at $442,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) by 155,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold UBNT shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 9.12% less from 14.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd holds 132,611 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com reported 19,999 shares. Amer Intl holds 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) or 368 shares. Advsrs Preferred Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 230 shares. Captrust Advisors accumulated 0% or 192 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 1,795 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corp has 2,362 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 18,982 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited invested 0.02% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% stake. Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp accumulated 8,800 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Guggenheim Llc holds 0% or 2,774 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT).

