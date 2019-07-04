As Central Securities (CET) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Decreased Holding; As Intelsat S A (I) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Farmstead Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $7.05 Million

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 577,820 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $788.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 14,215 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 10.05% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.62% the S&P500.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38 million and $79.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 364 were accumulated by Cwm Limited Liability. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd has invested 0.01% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). 7,534 were reported by Landscape Capital Management Ltd Llc. Bulldog Invsts Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 344,881 shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Fincl Services Lc has invested 3.81% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Diversified Tru accumulated 13,307 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs owns 421,014 shares or 4.42% of their US portfolio. Colonial Advisors reported 29,342 shares. 101,760 are held by Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors. Cibc World Inc reported 33,576 shares stake. Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp accumulated 23,223 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has 33,333 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 12,244 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET).

More recent Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Year-End Distribution – Business Wire” on November 02, 2018. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Dividend – Business Wire” on May 22, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Central Securities Corporation Announces Appointment of President – Business Wire” with publication date: March 21, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone / Gso Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) by 36,190 shares to 48,961 shares, valued at $698,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 82,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund.