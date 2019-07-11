As Central Securities (CET) Share Price Rose, Holder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Cut Stake by $1.02 Million; As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Rose, Holder Hemenway Trust Company Has Lifted Its Position

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 52.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 4,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,267 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 8,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $160.06. About 11.30M shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06 million, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $780.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.65. About 10,585 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 10.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.62% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc (NYSE:ECC) by 71,450 shares to 136,268 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexpoint Credit Strategies Fund by 35,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 763,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability holds 9,481 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 163,065 shares. Savings Bank Of America De owns 5,650 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Associate has 447,821 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has invested 0.01% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 21,797 shares. First Manhattan holds 24,970 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Round Table Services Ltd Com holds 7,717 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Lc reported 0% stake. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 12,244 shares. Meridian Counsel Inc, California-based fund reported 13,015 shares. Diversified Trust owns 0.02% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 13,307 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 101,760 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). 4,000 are owned by Columbia Asset Mngmt.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM) by 26,298 shares to 2,013 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,376 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY).