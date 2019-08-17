As Central Securities (CET) Market Valuation Rose, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Decreased Holding; As Prothena Plc (PRTA) Share Price Declined, Ecor1 Capital Has Cut Its Holding

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $770.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.24. About 11,078 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 111,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The institutional investor held 726,519 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81M, down from 838,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 148,670 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 21/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA +13%; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – FOLLOWING REORGANIZATION EXPECTS ITS WORKFORCE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 63 POSITIONS; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA : DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – ESTIMATED 2018 NET LOSS INCLUDES $80 TO $85 MLN OF OPERATING EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH NEOD001 AND REORGANIZATION; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Expects Its 2018 Net Cash Burn From Operating and Investing Activities to Be $40M-$50M; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Prothena Corporation (PRTA); 24/04/2018 – Street View: Prothena’s early pipeline assets now in focus; 25/05/2018 – IGNORE: PROTHENA CORP. REORGANIZATION PLAN ANNOUNCED YESTERDAY; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rmr Real Estate Income Fund by 34,016 shares to 38,417 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF) by 27,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Pgim Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Inc..

More notable recent Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Wilmot H. Kidd IV Elected to the Board of Directors of Central Securities Corporation – Business Wire” on July 26, 2017, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “ArcelorMittal Announces Pricing of Bond Issue – Stockhouse” published on July 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Dividend – Business Wire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “SFL – Invitation to Presentation of Q2 2019 Results – Stockhouse” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Biofrontera Announces Conference Call on August 27, 2019 to Discuss Half-year 2019 Financial Results – Stockhouse” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Ltd Liability owns 9,481 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Colonial Tru Advsr, a South Carolina-based fund reported 29,342 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 9,490 shares or 0% of the stock. 19,351 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Llc. 101,760 are held by Raymond James Finance Services Advsrs Inc. 1607 Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.56% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co holds 9,482 shares. Diversified reported 13,307 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 21,797 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Lc. The Michigan-based Columbia Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Moreover, Gradient Invs Llc has 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 3 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Roberts Glore Co Inc Il, Illinois-based fund reported 9,020 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Css Limited Liability Co Il accumulated 36,716 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated owns 407,925 shares. Pnc Finance Services Grp Incorporated reported 324 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 0% stake. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 277,998 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ecor1 Capital Limited Liability reported 726,519 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Signaturefd Ltd Co owns 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa invested in 27,460 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). New York-based Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Charles Schwab Mngmt has 219,039 shares. Tang Capital Management Limited accumulated 0.72% or 323,823 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 52,168 shares. Element Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Prothena Corporation plc and Certain Officers â€“ PRTA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 05, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Prothena (PRTA) Down 14.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 75% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rubius Therapeutics Inc by 54,100 shares to 646,228 shares, valued at $11.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 352,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).