As Central Securities (CET) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.06 Million; Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $11.03 Million

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 68,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 352,344 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.75M, down from 421,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $795.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.21. About 10,860 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 101.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 234,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 465,718 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.25 million, up from 230,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 689,982 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 08/05/2018 – RGS Energy Awarded Solarize Campaign in Brookfield, Connecticut; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39,935 shares to 72,653 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $262.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) by 37,225 shares to 42,454 shares, valued at $442,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. by 98,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund.

