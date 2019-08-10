As Central Secs Com (CET) Shares Rose, Bulldog Investors Lowered Stake; Eog Resources (EOG) Market Value Declined While Puzo Michael J Has Boosted Holding

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 62.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 12,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 32,140 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 19,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 2.41 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Central Secs Corp Com (CET) by 37.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 202,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The hedge fund held 344,881 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88 million, down from 547,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Central Secs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $775.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.42. About 11,769 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55 million and $225.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Stat by 88,906 shares to 183,638 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brandywine Global Income by 139,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,953 shares, and has risen its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp Com Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc invested 4.42% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.08% or 25,925 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0% or 9,490 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Zuckerman Investment Grp Limited Liability Company holds 38,925 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 3 shares. 33,576 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Markets Inc. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). First Manhattan Com stated it has 24,970 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Jbf Capital Inc holds 0.13% or 25,000 shares. Shaker Fin Svcs Limited Liability Co holds 3.81% or 262,309 shares in its portfolio. Bulldog Invsts Limited Liability Com accumulated 344,881 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 447,821 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET).

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,750 shares to 77,748 shares, valued at $10.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,672 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdt Ptnrs Ltd Company stated it has 225,627 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,404 shares. Riverpark Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.28% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Arrowmark Colorado Llc holds 0.15% or 168,826 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.99% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Massachusetts Svcs Ma invested in 9.53 million shares or 0.38% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,602 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 20,086 shares. Fmr Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17.16M shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Lp reported 857,636 shares. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.14% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Prio Wealth LP owns 69,922 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Notis holds 0.18% or 3,902 shares in its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

