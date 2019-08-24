As Central Pacific Financial Co (CPF) Stock Declined, Bank Of New York Mellon Has Increased Its Position by $1.18 Million; Kempen Capital Management Position In National Retail Pptys Com (NNN) Was Has Upped

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial Co (CPF) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 42,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52 million, up from 981,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Central Pacific Financial Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $784.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. About 126,447 shares traded. Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) has risen 6.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CPF News: 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q NET 3.05 BLN BAHT :CPF TB; 10/05/2018 – VP Martines Gifts 350 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp; 25/04/2018 – CENTRAL PACIFIC BOOSTS DIV TO 21C/SHR, WAS 19C, EST. 19C; 29/03/2018 JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Central Pacific Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPF); 25/04/2018 – Central Pacific 1Q EPS 48c; 10/05/2018 – CFO Morimoto Gifts 400 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp; 25/04/2018 – CENTRAL PACIFIC 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 25/04/2018 – Central Pacific 1Q Net $14.3M; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NNN) by 200.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 142,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 213,583 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.83M, up from 71,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.55. About 705,101 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19,480 shares to 55,735 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (NYSE:EPR) by 81,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,800 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 396,900 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) reported 19,069 shares. Frontier Mgmt Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,709 shares. Millennium Management Limited reported 472,541 shares. 57,915 were accumulated by British Columbia Investment. 200 are held by Smithfield Trust. Guggenheim Lc reported 0.03% stake. 324,140 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 61,454 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 13,491 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0.03% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Sei Invests has invested 0.05% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc stated it has 1.17M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 75,976 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.02% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $924,399 activity. Shares for $51,171 were bought by Kamitaki Wayne K on Friday, June 7. On Friday, June 7 the insider Rose Crystal bought $54,026. CAMP CHRISTINE H H bought $51,171 worth of stock or 1,800 shares. $255,791 worth of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) shares were bought by Yonamine Paul K. 3,500 shares were bought by Ota Saedene K, worth $99,509. $54,026 worth of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) shares were bought by FRY EARL E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold CPF shares while 50 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 25.85 million shares or 0.58% less from 26.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 64,126 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested in 0% or 111 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% or 44,516 shares. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.01% or 231,892 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) for 74,520 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 16,273 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability invested 0% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Voya Investment Lc owns 50,032 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 9,268 are held by Mason Street Advisors Limited Com. The New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0.01% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Martingale Asset Management LP holds 17,710 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) or 19,418 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 89,278 shares to 7.20 million shares, valued at $1.42B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 963,258 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).