As Central Pac Finl (CPF) Stock Price Declined, Holder Prospector Partners Has Cut Position; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Lifted Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Position by $17.16 Million as Shares Rose

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 101.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 211,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 420,505 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.44M, up from 208,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.64. About 1.26 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Central Pac Finl Corp (CPF) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 47,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.37% . The institutional investor held 284,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.53 million, down from 332,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Central Pac Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $803.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 80,012 shares traded. Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) has risen 6.16% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CPF News: 25/04/2018 – Central Pacific 1Q Net $14.3M; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 25/04/2018 – Central Pacific 1Q EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – CENTRAL PACIFIC 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Central Pacific Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPF); 10/05/2018 – CFO Morimoto Gifts 400 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp; 29/03/2018 JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – VP Martines Gifts 350 Of Central Pacific Financial Corp; 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q EPS 0.33 BAHT :CPF TB; 14/05/2018 – CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS 1Q NET 3.05 BLN BAHT :CPF TB

Analysts await Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CPF’s profit will be $14.37M for 13.99 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Central Pacific Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold CPF shares while 53 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.28 million shares or 2.22% less from 25.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase reported 939,745 shares stake. Us Bancorp De owns 1,109 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 178,607 shares. 2,582 are held by Ckw Grp. 34,200 were reported by Macquarie. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 52,700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 96,229 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Fmr reported 108,155 shares stake. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc owns 195,168 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) for 95,705 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 41,730 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF). Swiss Bancorp invested in 0% or 53,200 shares.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $729.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 160,400 shares to 176,400 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $924,399 activity. MATSUMOTO COLBERT M had bought 2,000 shares worth $56,859 on Friday, June 7. Shares for $54,026 were bought by Rose Crystal on Friday, June 7. 3,500 shares valued at $99,509 were bought by Ota Saedene K on Friday, June 7. 8,550 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) shares with value of $253,508 were bought by Ngo Agnes Catherine. Yonamine Paul K bought $255,791 worth of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) on Monday, July 29. CAMP CHRISTINE H H bought $51,171 worth of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) on Friday, June 7.

